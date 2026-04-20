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Ex-Phoenix Police officer indicted; latest on Iran war | Nightly Roundup

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Updated  April 20, 2026 6:41pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Former Phoenix Police officer accused of; man homeless after massive fire in Casa Grande; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 20, 2026.

1. Ex-police officer indicted

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Ex-Phoenix officer indicted for allegedly stealing $11K from fellow officers
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Ex-Phoenix officer indicted for allegedly stealing $11K from fellow officers

Former Phoenix Police officer Ulises Oseguera is accused of withholding pay from fellow officers for off-duty work.

2. Massive fire leaves man homeless south of the Valley

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Casa Grande man homeless after massive fire spread from neighboring encampment
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Casa Grande man homeless after massive fire spread from neighboring encampment

A 66-year-old Casa Grande man is homeless after a fire spread from a neighboring property that housed a long-term homeless encampment.

3. Chandler man given life sentences for deadly shooting

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Arizona man given multiple life sentences for deadly shooting on tribal land: USAO
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Arizona man given multiple life sentences for deadly shooting on tribal land: USAO

A 35-year-old Chandler man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in the Gila River Indian Community.

4. Job review released for Phoenix officer at center of controversy

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Dusten Mullen: Phoenix sergeant involved in off-duty controversy had good job review before incident
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Dusten Mullen: Phoenix sergeant involved in off-duty controversy had good job review before incident

As an investigation into a Phoenix Police officer at the center of an off-duty conduct controversy continues, his job performance review is giving us a clearer picture of his time on the force before the incident.

5. Latest on Iran

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Iran latest: Trump says US 'highly unlikely' to renew two-week ceasefire
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Iran latest: Trump says US 'highly unlikely' to renew two-week ceasefire

With just days to go before the ceasefire is set to expire, President Trump says the U.S. is "highly unlikely" to renew, as talk of another round of negotiations continue.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/20/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/20/26

Monday hit a high of 96 in the Valley, making for a warm start to the week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when breezy weather will hit the state this week. 

Get the Full Forecast

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