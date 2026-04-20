Ex-Phoenix Police officer indicted; latest on Iran war | Nightly Roundup

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Former Phoenix Police officer accused of; man homeless after massive fire in Casa Grande; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 20, 2026.

1. Ex-police officer indicted

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2. Massive fire leaves man homeless south of the Valley

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3. Chandler man given life sentences for deadly shooting

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4. Job review released for Phoenix officer at center of controversy

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5. Latest on Iran

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