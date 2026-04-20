Ex-Phoenix Police officer indicted; latest on Iran war | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Former Phoenix Police officer accused of; man homeless after massive fire in Casa Grande; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 20, 2026.
1. Ex-police officer indicted
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Former Phoenix Police officer Ulises Oseguera is accused of withholding pay from fellow officers for off-duty work.
2. Massive fire leaves man homeless south of the Valley
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A 66-year-old Casa Grande man is homeless after a fire spread from a neighboring property that housed a long-term homeless encampment.
3. Chandler man given life sentences for deadly shooting
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A 35-year-old Chandler man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in the Gila River Indian Community.
4. Job review released for Phoenix officer at center of controversy
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As an investigation into a Phoenix Police officer at the center of an off-duty conduct controversy continues, his job performance review is giving us a clearer picture of his time on the force before the incident.
5. Latest on Iran
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With just days to go before the ceasefire is set to expire, President Trump says the U.S. is "highly unlikely" to renew, as talk of another round of negotiations continue.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Monday hit a high of 96 in the Valley, making for a warm start to the week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when breezy weather will hit the state this week.
Get the Full Forecast