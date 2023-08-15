Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix area through Aug. 17

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of Arizona as near-record high temperatures are expected over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

"Temperatures will ramp up across the region mid-week with highs approaching record levels. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. Please limit time spent outdoors to avoid heat related illness," NWS Phoenix tweeted.

The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 8 p.m. Thursday. It affects portions of La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, and Yuma counties.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke: