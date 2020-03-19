Exercise equipment a hot commodity during coronavirus pandemic

With many gyms shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are now looking to work out at home, and that is making exercise equipment a hot commodity.

On Thursday, there was still inventory at Scottsdale Home Fitness, but managers say the store is usually more packed. Recently, they have had to sell a lot of their floor items. Two weeks ago, they put out their biggest order in the store’s history, and even that wasn't enough to satisfy demand.

"It’s not like toilet paper where everyone is hoarding them, but stuff is flying off the shelves," said Jaime Janman, General Manager of Scottsdale Home Fitness. "People stressed out more than ever and people needing that release, it seems like we have become that product."

Janman says the dumbbells have been quick to go. Now piled up are boxes, because people are buying them as soon as they pull merchandise out.

"I have been here nine years. This is Black Friday Sale times 10," said Janman.

The company's business model has also changed, with a majority of their orders done over the phone since many people trying to keep their distance. Managers say they are working to stay stocked, but it’s difficult.

They hope they can provide relief during these tough times.

"I hate the circumstance is what it is, but we are trying to help people out," said Janman.

The store says they will be open as long as they can. They are sanitizing any equipment after it’s been touched, and they are monitoring each other's health.

