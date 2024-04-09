Explosion at Italian hydroelectric plant kills at least 3, leaves many injured

A blast at a hydroelectric plant in Italy claimed the lives of at least three people.

The incident happened in Bargi, in the Italian province of Bologna, on April 9,

Italian firefighters were able to rescue three other workers who were injured as crews continued to look for potentially missing people.

Vigili del Fuoco released footage showing an aerial view of the hydroelectric plant, situated near the Suviana lake. Video also showed smoke emerging from the plant.

According to Il Resto del Carlino, at least 40 firefighters were present at the scene.

The mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, Marco Masinara, told reporters that the explosion occurred under the water level, at floor -9 of the plant.

