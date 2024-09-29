As extreme heat persists, hikers take to the trails during the evening hours

The Brief Phoenix is once again in the midst of another round of extreme heat. Some, however are still choosing to hike, albeit during cooler hours. Hikers say hydration is key, as is pacing oneself.



It has been one of the hottest weekends of the summer, but that did not stopped some hikers from hitting the trials anyway, on a weekend that saw two incidents related to hikers in need of medical assistance.

One of the incident happened on Saturday, when Phoenix Fire crews were dispatched at around 12:45 p.m. to the Piestewa Peak Trail for reports of a down female hiker.

The hiker, per fire officials, was found by a passerby on a trail about 200 yards from the parking lot. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second incident happened on Sunday, when Scottsdale and Phoenix technical rescue crews were called to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve area for a 30-year-old female hiker who was hit with severe heat exhaustion. Officials said that hiker was in critical condition.

While trailheads like Piestewa and Camelback are closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when Excessive Heat Warnings are issued, others are not. Officials do not advise strenuous outdoor exercise in this heat.

Some hikers take to the trails during the evening hours

At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as the sun was setting, we saw people taking hikes at Piestewa, as avid hikers find take advantage of cooler temperatures.

"I actually wait for sundown," said one hiker. "I think it’s the best choice. Safer."

While sundown offers relief from hot temperatures, hydration remains key in the heat wave.

"I have to make sure I drink a full 20 ounces before I even start," said another hiker.

Some hikers say Piestewa is not a beginner trail, and people have to work their way up.

"Start doing it little by little," said one hiker. "You don't have to go all the way to the top."