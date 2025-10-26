Eyeglass shop robbed blind, violence at Halloween parties | Nightly Roundup

article

A burglary caught on camera that cost the business nearly $80,000, according to the owners, three separate violent incidents at Halloween-themed parties across the Valley, and more— here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, October 26, 2025.

1. Phoenix eyeglass shop loses roughly $80K after burglary, owner says

What we know:

Village Eye Works, a longtime family-run business, was burglarized after a suspect reportedly smashed a back door and stole a large quantity of eyeglasses.

What they're saying:

"Very violated. I mean it’s horrific. You come in and you’re like ‘Oh my gosh who did…why…who do they think they are?’"

2. Police respond to party violence across the Valley

What we know:

Police responded to multiple incidents, including shootings and a stabbing, at large Halloween-themed parties across the Valley.

3. Globe residents still recovering 1 month after deadly floods

What we know:

One month after deadly floods hit Globe, cleanup continues for severely damaged businesses and homes.

4. Multiple suspects arrested in Louvre crown jewel heist

What we know:

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that investigators made the arrests on Saturday evening, including one man who was taken into custody as he was about to leave the country from Charles de Gaulle airport.

5. Bear cub rescued from top of palm tree in San Tan Valley

What we know:

A bear cub, now named Ted, was spotted wandering around San Tan Valley. He was rescued by Pinal County deputies after they were able to corral him to the top of a palm tree.

A look at your weather

