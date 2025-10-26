Arizona weather forecast: Highs climb back into the 90s for a warm week

Tonight:

Sunday was a warmer day in the Valley, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The high country was breezy, but the winds will die down overnight, and they will stay lighter Monday. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday:

Monday will be another warm one, with highs climbing back into the low 90s. In fact, we will see several days in the 90s this week in the Valley.

This week:

High pressure over the Southwest will keep temperatures about five to ten degrees warmer than normal all week, with sunny skies and light winds.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com