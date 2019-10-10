Family devastated following crash that killed a 6-year-old in West Phoenix

The family of Rayden Ginsburg is completely devastated, after the six-year-old was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night in West Phoenix.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran the red light at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road Tuesday night, crashing into Rayden and the two adults babysitting him as they used the crosswalk. Rayden died of extremely critical injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 23-year-old driver did stay at the scene, but ran a red light. The driver did not show signs of impairment.

"I usually double-check or even quadruple check to make sure no one's coming," said Jonathan Soto. He and Jennifer Mendoza are parents of a baby girl, and they say walking across this intersection is becoming more dangerous.

"It wasn't as bad as before, but now, everyone is speeding and driving fast and crazy like they're in a rush to get somewhere," said Mendoza.

To loved ones, Rayden was known as the caring, kind and funny boy who loved superheroes. Family members are preparing a vigil in his memory Friday night

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made, and it is unknown if the driver will face charges.

"If that would ever happen to me, losing my daughter because someone wanted to run a red light, I would be really mad and have a lot of anger in me because why are they running a red light when its red?" said Mendoza.

The investigation is ongoing.