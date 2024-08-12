Family dogs maul little girl to death in Navajo County, sheriff's office says

A child was mauled to death by family dogs in Navajo County, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened at a home on Friday, Aug. 9 around 6:30 p.m. in Aripine.

"The victim was at home with many members of her family and had run outside to turn off a water spigot. The family dogs routinely interact and are familiar with the family and children. For unknown reasons, the dogs attacked the young girl, causing severe physical trauma," the Navajo County Sheriff's Office said.

Family members tried to give medical help to the unidentified nine-year-old girl, but she died.

"The investigation of this tragic incident is being handled by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office-Criminal Investigation Unit and the Navajo County Animal Control. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released," the sheriff's office said.

No more information is available about the attack, including the breeds and sizes of the dogs.

Aripine is about three hours from Phoenix.

Map of where the incident happened: