Family mourns Mesa man who was struck and killed in early morning crash

The family of a Mesa man is pleading for help, after he was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday, May 28.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m., in an area near just east of 54th Street and University Drive. There were no witnesses, so deputies and the family are asking anyone to come forward with information.

The victim has been identified as Jose Rodriguez. As the investigation continues, Rodriguez's family is devastated over his death.

"I don't believe anyone should have to go through this," said Rodriguez's wife, Paige Rodriguez.

On June 2, Rodriguez's family gathered around the place where Rodriguez lost his life.

"He had a huge heart," said Paige. "He didn't deserve this."

Rodriguez was reportedly walking across the street on University Drive when a dark-colored vehicle struck him. The driver fled the scene, and Rodriguez was pronounced dead.

According to police, the vehicle is believed to have damage to the passenger side, bumper area hood or doors. They also say the windshield may have sustained damage as well.

Rodriguez left behind six kids and Paige. The family now just wants to make sure they find the person responsible for the deadly incident.

"He wanted nothing but the best for everybody, and now, we need to show him he deserves the best."

A benefit car wash is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. at 7045 E. Main Street in Mesa.

(Click here for GoFundMe)