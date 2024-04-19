Family of missing teenager with autism asks for help in search

The search continues for a missing 16-year-old with autism.

Bradley Klose went missing on April 8 and a Silver Alert was issued for the teen who DPS considers endangered.

His family has spent every waking hour of every day searching for him.

He was last seen walking out of work where cameras spotted him near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Jomax Road.

"He left his wallet, his cell phone, computer book bag, all in his locker at Fry's," his aunt Terri Spitz said.

Klose is 6'0, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal blue shirt and black pants and shoes. He has been missing for 11 days.

"Bradley is autistic and we are concerned that he left. He hasn't had anything to drink. He didn't have any food or water with him. It's just every parent's worst nightmare," Spitz said

"We had a search party last Saturday that had over 100 people just combing the desert, going to all of these houses with fliers, trying to get ring footage."

The next move will be to retrace his steps and continue to spread the word.

"We are not holding up very well. Every day, just not being somewhere, searching, you feel a tremendous amount of guilt and there's just a lot of a lot of tears, a lot of sadness and a lot of what can we do?" Spitz said.

"We know he's out there and we just want to get him home. If Bradley somehow sees this, I just want him to know his family loves him and we want him home."

