Family pays tribute to soon-to-be father killed in car crash: 'We are absolutely devastated'

A U.K. man, just days away from being a father, was killed in a single car crash, according to police.

Northumbria Police said 20-year-old Leighton Mileson died late last month when his silver Ford Fiesta left the road and collided with a tree.

Mileson was taken to the hospital and died the next day. A 16-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police said they're still investigating what led up to the crash.

"We are absolutely devastated and shocked at the loss of our beautiful lad Leighton," the family wrote in a tribute. ""He always had a smile that lit-up any room he walked in and did not have a bad bone in his body."

"We are all destroyed, but the memories we have will be cherished forever. Love you always," the statement continued.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.