Family pleads for answers after father of 2 was killed in Glendale hit-and-run

The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run wants justice.

The deadly collision happened in Glendale a little more than two weeks ago and there aren’t many leads in the case.

Rogelio Silva was just riding his bike moments before being hit by a car.

The problem is we don’t know anything about that suspect vehicle as police have not released a description, and the person responsible is still out free.

"My heart is in pieces and I don’t know who did it," said Guadalupe Silva, Rogelio's mother.

She's a mother in pain with no answers.

She lost her son on the morning of May 28.

Watching 31-year-old Rogelio lay on Camelback Road near 75th Avenue is a vision she can’t erase.

"What can I say? It was my son. I never expected that this would ever happen to him," she said.

Rogelio was also a father of two boys. His high school sweetheart Andrea Villafan says she feels stuck.

"I was going through our family group text, and he says, ‘Mom, you’re going through our text messages?' I go on there too, to hear what he sounds like.’ He’s only 31 years old. He’s supposed to still be here," Villafan said about a conversation with one of her sons.

Police have not released details on a potential suspect vehicle.

What we do know is the driver who hit Rogelio did not stay behind to help.

"What if this was your partner? What if this was your child? What if this was your brother?" Villafan said.

From 2020-2022, deaths caused by crashes in Glendale have slightly decreased, down to 40 last year. So far in 2023, there have been 21 fatal crashes involving cars and pedestrians or bicyclists in Glendale.

For this family, Rogelio is not just a statistic. They have a message for the suspect.

"How are you OK? I want to be face-to-face with that person," Villafan said to the suspect.

If you want to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe here: https://gofund.me/37b631d4

If you have any information on this crash, call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000. More ways to report information to police can be found here.