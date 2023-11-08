Family seeks justice after woman found dead at Steele Indian School Park

The family of a woman who was found dead at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix is addressing the public on Wednesday in hopes of helping police find her killer.

Police say Karrissa Danyelle Hamilton was found dead inside her gray Nissan Altima on Feb. 5.

Silent Witness and Hamilton's family are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her murder.

Hamilton's family is speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. on Nov. 8.

"Family members of Karrissa would like to share stories and insight to the public on how their loss has affected them personally," Sgt. Brian Bower said. "Our hope is this case can be solved with help from our community using Silent Witness."

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Where Hamilton's body was found: