Family wants justice for toddler who police say died under babysitter's watch

The Brief Christopher Watkins, 33, is accused in the death of Mesa toddler, Ladorious Perez, 3. Watkins was reportedly watching the toddler when he fell from a stool and hit his head in 2024. Investigators say Watkins didn't do enough to make sure the child was OK by seeking medical treatment.



Last November, police say a Mesa 3-year-old was found dead while under the care of a babysitter.

What we know:

Mesa detectives say the man responsible is 33-year-old Christopher Watkins. He's accused of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The family of the toddler, Ladorious Perez, spoke to FOX 10 back in December as they searched for answers about what happened to their 3-year-old little boy.

The babysitter reportedly told authorities the 3-year-old fell off a stool, but detectives say it was the negligence that followed that has left this family heartbroken.

Christopher Watkins

What they're saying:

"He was the joy of our life," Venus Mattison, Ladorious' grandmother, said.

Larorious was a spider-man-loving ball of energy whose life was taken too soon.

His parents had shared custody, and the boy’s mom had arranged for Watkins to watch him for five days while she was out of town.

His death immediately raised red flags for the boy's father, Timothy Perez, and his family.

"Right now, it still just remains a mystery," Perez said.

Mattison says, "I don't feel like it's an accident."

Dig deeper:

Court paperwork reveals the night before Thanksgiving 2024 that Ladorious climbed on a stool and fell nearly five feet, his head hitting the tile.

Google searches on Watkin's phone reportedly read "what to do for a toddler or baby that has a concussion" – the answer is to seek medical attention immediately.

Watkins told police he asked the 3-year-old if he was OK. The child didn’t speak, but shook his head.

Court documents state Watkins then placed the 3-year-old in a bedroom, telling police it was for 30 minutes. Court paperwork says the child was not checked on for three-and-a-half hours.

"No child deserves to go through this. So, it's just having to wake up every day and not knowing what happened to him, what he went through and, you know, the suffering that happened to him," Alysha Ward, the toddler's aunt, said.

Mattison adds, "Put himself in our shoes, you know, have a soul and just tell the truth about what really, truly happened to my grandson."

Police say it wasn’t only Watkins' actions, but his inactions that led to the three-year-old's death.

Watkins is being held on a million-dollar cash bond as Ladorious’ family seeks justice and closure.