Fani Willis hearing: Closing arguments set in effort to disqualify DA from Trump election case

After days of extraordinary testimony, the judge in Georgia's election interference case against former President Donald Trump is set to hear closing arguments on Friday over whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the prosecution over a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade one of the special prosecutors on the case.

Lawyers for Trump and co-defendants in the election case argue that Willis’ romance with Wade has created a conflict of interest. They say Willis paid Wade large sums for his work and then improperly benefited when he paid for vacations for the two of them.

Willis and Wade acknowledged that they had a "personal relationship," which they say ended in the summer of 2023, but they have argued that the relationship does not create a conflict of interest and there are no grounds to dismiss the case or to remove her from the prosecution.

Since the relationship was revealed by the attorney of Trump co-defendant Michael Roman in early January, the subject has dominated the court’s time and the public’s attention.

Merchant's motion alleged Willis and Wade were already dating when she hired him as special prosecutor for the election case in November 2021. Lawyers for Roman, Trump and some of the other defendants in the election case repeatedly tried during last month’s hearing to prove the prosecutors were not being truthful about when their relationship began.

Robin Yeartie, Willis’ former friend and employee, testified in court she saw the pair hugging and kissing long before Willis hired Wade. But Wade’s former law partner and onetime divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley remained evasive during testimony , saying he had "no direct knowledge of when the relationship started."

The hearings have at times wandered into surreal territory: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens watching from the gallery as former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes testified, Willis’ father talking about keeping stashes of cash around the house and details of romantic getaways.

Last week, Trump’s attorneys filed an analysis of location data from Wade’s cellphone that they say supports the assertion Willis and Wade began dating before he was hired. An investigator’s statement says Wade’s phone was in the neighborhood south of Atlanta where Willis was living at least 35 times in the first 11 months of 2021. Wade had testified he visited Willis’ condo fewer than 10 times before his hiring.

The FOX 5 I-Team says it is unlikely that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will rule from the bench after closing arguments on Friday.

Can Fani Willis be removed from the Trump election case?

Willis’ removal would throw the most sprawling of the four criminal cases against Trump into question as the former president seeks a return to the White House. But it wouldn’t necessarily mean the charges against him and 14 others would be dropped.

McAfee has the power to remove Wade, Willis, and their offices from any prosecution of the case. It remains unclear whether the judge will find the relationship caused a conflict of interest that merits removing the prosecutors from the case.

At a hearing preceding testimony, McAfee noted that under the law, "disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one." He said he wanted testimony to explore "whether a relationship existed, whether that relationship was romantic or non-romantic in nature, when it formed and whether it continues."

Those questions were only relevant "in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit conveyed as a result of the relationship," McAfee said.

If McAfee decides to remove Willis and her office from the election case, it would be up to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia to find another prosecutor to take the case. That person could continue on the track that Willis has taken, could choose to pursue only some charges or could dismiss the case altogether.

Finding a prosecutor willing and able to take on the sprawling case could be difficult, former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said. Only a few district attorneys in the state — all around Atlanta — have the resources to handle such a case, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.