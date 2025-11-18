Fatal Buckeye crash: EV hazard complicates recovery

The Brief A person died in a crash near Celeborn Drive and Thomas Road in Buckeye on Tuesday, Nov. 18. The crash involved an electric vehicle, creating hazardous material risks that complicated access to the car. Police have not yet identified the victim or determined the cause of the crash.



The Buckeye Police Department says a person died in a crash on Tuesday.

The Nov. 18 crash happened near Celeborn Drive and Thomas Road.

The electric vehicle involved in the crash created hazardous material risks, which significantly complicated efforts to safely access the inside of the car.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the crash.

No names have been released.

"We have not been able to identify anyone or notify any next of kin," the police department said.