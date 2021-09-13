Fatal collision involving cement truck leads to State Route 587 closure

State Route 587 is closed in both directions for a crash involving a cement truck and a pedestrian.

The fatal collision happened at Mile Post 221, just south of Hunt Highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says northbound lanes are closed at Casa Blanca Road, while southbound lanes are closed at State Route 87.

ADOT officials say there is no estimated time for when SR 587 will reopen.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

