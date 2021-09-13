Expand / Collapse search

Fatal collision involving cement truck leads to State Route 587 closure

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - State Route 587 is closed in both directions for a crash involving a cement truck and a pedestrian.

The fatal collision happened at Mile Post 221, just south of Hunt Highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says northbound lanes are closed at Casa Blanca Road, while southbound lanes are closed at State Route 87.

ADOT officials say there is no estimated time for when SR 587 will reopen.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

SR 587 closure scene

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona news

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 6 Arizona counties
article

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 6 Arizona counties

The warning went into effect on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, with highs of up to 117°F expected for some parts of the state.

Arizona mother rescues her 2 children from smoking car before it blows up
article

Arizona mother rescues her 2 children from smoking car before it blows up

It was a scary moment for a mother of two whose car caught fire near 7th Avenue and I-10 in Phoenix. Once she saw smoke, she instantly knew to rescue her kids before the car burst into flames.

Mesa woman shot in the head, boyfriend arrested after hours-long barricade situation
article

Mesa woman shot in the head, boyfriend arrested after hours-long barricade situation

The shooting was reported near Brown Road and Horne on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. A 911 dispatcher said they could hear what sounded like an argument on the phone right before a male caller said he was cleaning his gun and shot a woman.