Father arrested after 1-year-old child found in car

Police say a father was arrested after a 1-year-old child was found alone inside a car in the parking lot of a Peoria apartment complex.

According to the Peoria Police Department, 31-year-old Juan Rodriguez Gonzalez was arrested after the child was found early Monday morning in the car near 107th and Olive Avenues.

Police say when officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told by a woman that her 1-year-old son was with Gonzalez. After speaking to Gonzalez, he initially denied having a 1-year-old son.

The child was found in the non-running car, but the amount of time that he was in the car alone is unknown.

The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Gonzalez was arrested on charges of child abuse and endangerment.