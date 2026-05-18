Father and daughter rescue crash victims; Ebola outbreak spurs global health emergency l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, May 18, 2026.
From a father and daughter helping rescue victims of a fiery Cave Creek car crash to the World Health Organization sounding the alarm about an Ebola outbreak, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 18.
1. Father-daughter duo help victims involved in fiery crash
Featured
A fiery two-car collision near Carefree Highway and 12th Street late Saturday night sent six people to the hospital, leaving three victims in critical condition.
2. Baduanjin may help lower blood pressure
Featured
Researchers found that a simple, centuries-old Chinese practice could be almost as effective as some medications in lowering blood pressure.
3. Global health emergency
Featured
With hundreds of suspected cases and dozens of deaths already reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) is sounding the alarm about an Ebola disease outbreak by declaring a global health emergency.
4. Boat fire caught on camera
The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office says no one was on board a boat when it caught fire at Canyon Lake. The boat is a total loss, and it's unclear what sparked the flames.
5. House fire breaks out in Glendale
Crews in Glendale were busy early Monday morning, battling a fire that caused heavy damage to a home near 43rd and Glendale avenues. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has more.
A look at today's weather
We'll kick off the work week with Valley highs in the 80s. A gradual warming trend will raise temps back into the triple digits by the weekend.
Click here for full forecast