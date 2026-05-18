Father and daughter rescue crash victims; Ebola outbreak spurs global health emergency l Morning News Brief

article

From a father and daughter helping rescue victims of a fiery Cave Creek car crash to the World Health Organization sounding the alarm about an Ebola outbreak, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 18.

1. Father-daughter duo help victims involved in fiery crash

Featured article

2. Baduanjin may help lower blood pressure

Featured article

3. Global health emergency

Featured article

4. Boat fire caught on camera

5. House fire breaks out in Glendale

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast