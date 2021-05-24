Father of 4-year-old boy who was murdered apologizes for leaving him in Dallas

The father of a boy who was kidnapped and murdered in Dallas is apologizing for not being there to protecting his child.

Trever Gernon posted a video statement on his sister’s YouTube page.

"I am so sorry I failed to keep him safe. That is my jobe as a dad and I was not able to do that and I'm sorry," he said. "To make matters worse, I have to fear for my freedom as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy. All I want to do is have that one thing that every parent deserves to say goodbye and be with my son one last time."

The Gernon family is still grieving after 4-year-old Cash Gernon was found dead on May 15.

Police have not said exactly how the boy died, only that he suffered multiple wounds from an edged weapon.

Cash and his twin brother were staying at a home in southwest Dallas.

RELATED: 18-year-old accused of killing Dallas 4-year-old had previous arrest in April

Their father said he left the boys with Monica Sherrod, a woman he’s known for several years, because he could not find a job and was going back to Houston.

He decided they would be better off with Sherrod and left in late February.

"This choice I made with the best of intentions has resulted in the most horrific outcome. I have paid the most ultimate, painful price for my poor judgement and I have to live with this devastation every single day. I will never forgive myself," he said.

Darriynn Brown, 18, is charged with breaking into Sherrod’s home and kidnapping Cash.

RELATED: Camera shows 18-year-old taking Dallas 4-year-old from his bed hours before his death

He could be charged with murder once the investigation is complete.

Police have not released a motive for the crime.

Cash’s twin brother was placed in Child Protective Services custody.

RELATED:

Dallas police arrest 18-year-old in connection with murder of 4-year-old

Advertisement

Dallas police investigating murder of child