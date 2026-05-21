Father, son dead in apparent eastern Arizona murder-suicide

The Brief An apparent murder-suicide left a father and his adult son dead in Taylor, Arizona. Police say Donald Shurter Sr. shot and killed his son, Donald Shurter Jr., before taking his own life. No other suspects are being sought and there is no threat to the public.



An apparent murder-suicide in eastern Arizona left a father and his adult son dead.

What we know:

The Snowflake Taylor Police Department says officers on May 18 responded to Cedar Street in Taylor after receiving reports of two people who were found dead by family members.

Investigators say they were able to determine that Donald Shurter Sr. shot and killed his son, Donald Shurter Jr., before taking his own life.

Dig deeper:

Police say no other suspects were involved and there is no threat to the public.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of the area where the incident happened: