Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
8
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Father stabbed to death outside Canada Starbucks in front of toddler daughter

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:07PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
starbucks2.jpg article

POLAND - 2023/02/07: American multinational chain Starbucks Coffee store seen in Gdansk. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

VANCOUVER, Canada - Vancouver Police said a man has been charged after fatally stabbing a father outside of a Starbucks in Canada Sunday evening.

Authorities said the victim was 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt.

According to local reports, Schmidt was with his family when a stranger started vaping. Schmidt had asked the man to stop vaping near his toddler daughter.

A confrontation ensued before Schmidt was killed.

RELATED: Manhattan man beaten after asking motorcyclist to drive safely: NYPD

A local constable was patrolling the area and was flagged down by bystanders. First responders attempted to save Schmidt’s life but he was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Authorities arrested Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, and charged him with second-degree murder. They do not believe he knew Schmidt.

Police said they are seeking additional witnesses.

"We believe this homicide was witnessed by dozens of bystanders, and there may be people with information who have not yet come forward," Sergeant Steve Addison said in a news release.

RELATED: 2 high school students killed in Oregon triple shooting

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who was present in the moments before the stabbing, or anyone who has cell-phone video of the incident," he continued.

"This is so horribly wrong what happened," the victim’s mother, Kathy Schmidt, told the Vancouver Sun.

"He was just trying to protect his daughter," she said. "I’m angry and I’m sad."

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Starbucks for comment. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 