FCI Dublin warden, 3 other top managers ousted amidst FBI raid

The old warden and three other top managers were ousted on Monday during a surprising FBI raid of the scandal-plagued all-women's prison in Dublin.

Effective immediately, the new interim warden of the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin is now Nancy T. McKinney, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

McKinney began her career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1992. In April 2023, she was selected to serve as the Senior Deputy Assistant Director for the Western Regional Office.

She represents the fourth new prison administration since Warden Ray Garcia was charged and sentenced with sex crimes last year.

In court filings, the U.S. Attorney also noted that beside Warden Art Dulgov, Associate Warden Patrick Deveney, a satellite camp supervisor and and acting captain were also replaced "to enact positive change" at FCI Dublin.

BOP spokeswoman Randilee Giamusso told KTVU that "recent developments have necessitated new executive employees be installed at the institution."

She added that the new team "has been charged with developing a plan for the future of the facility."

She did not say why any one in particular had been removed.

And she would not comment on the FBI agents seen taking boxes out of the facility.

Public records showed that none of the three had been criminally charged on Monday.

"I'm glad that they have somebody who's ready to step into that role," said Kara Janssen, an attorney representing several sexual assault survivors at FCI Dublin and who is part of a suit asking for a "special master" over the prison. "But this is now the fourth or fifth warden in almost as many years and we very little faith about the BOP's ability to reform this deeply troubled institution."

FBI spokeswoman Cameron Polan confirmed to KTVU that the agency "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location."

Polan said she could not comment further.

It wasn't immediately clear what the focus of the investigation was, though the prison has gained national attention for the sexual assaults and retaliation that have been perpetuated there.

The FBI raid was a bombshell, even for veteran observers of the prison.

"My morning has been very, very busy trying to figure out what exactly is happening at FCI Dublin right now," Janssen said. "I just have a lot of questions. We had no idea this was happening."

An incarcerated source told a friend on the outside that the prison was put on lockdown during the raid.

That meant no one was allowed to call or email to communicate, although the woman had been able to make a quick call to relay that information to her friend.

The raid follows more than a dozen more women coming forward last week to file sexual abuse and retaliation lawsuits against officers at FCI Dublin, bringing the total to 63.

As many as 100 suits are expected, according to lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

Meanwhile, eight officers, including Garcia, the former warden, have been charged with sexual abuse. Seven have been found guilty.

The current administration has testified in court hearings that the "bad apples" have been removed from the prison and the culture has changed for the better at FCI Dublin.

Despite those claims, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is now considering putting a "special master" over the prison to make reforms.

Janssen and her co-counsel have asked the judge for this oversight in order to make reforms.

Janssen said she does not think that the judge had anything to do with the raids or the warden's ouster, although Gonzalez Rogers is likely watching what's happening very closely.

"I think this all goes to show that whatever criminal allegations may be involved here, whatever prosecutions may result, it's not the answer. This is right where we were a few years ago. And this shows that there's a real need for outside change."

Agents take out boxes from FCI Dublin. March 11, 2024

