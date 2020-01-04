FD: 2 critical after crash on US-60 in Mesa
article
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Fire Department says two people are in critical condition following a crash on the US-60 near Power Road.
Crews responded to the scene Saturday afternoon to find a crash involving several vehicles and patients.
Mesa Fire says two patients were taken to Banner Desert Hospital in critical condition. No word on any other injuries at this time.
DPS will take over the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement