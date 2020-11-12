FD: 3 seriously injured in South Phoenix crash

article

Firefighters say three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at a South Phoenix intersection.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash happened on Nov. 12 at the intersection of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road.

After arriving at the scene, crews discovered a van and semi-truck had crashed at the intersection.

Three people -- a "pediatric patient," a 19-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man -- were hospitalized with serious injuries. A fourth person refused hospital transport.

Phoenix police say the intersection is shut down in all directions.

