Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM MST until SUN 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 2:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 4:00 AM MST until SUN 4:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend

FDA approves combination flu-COVID test for home use

By AP Staff
Published 
Health
Associated Press
CVS Raises Annual Forecast as Insurance Revenue Gains Steam article

Covid-19 at-home tests for sale at a CVS Pharmacy store in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photographer: Nora Savosnick/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home, giving consumers an easy way to determine if a runny nose is caused by either disease.

The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home test, which can be purchased without a prescription, uses self-collected nasal swab samples and delivers results in about 30 minutes, the agency said.

While at-home COVID tests are readily available, this is the first home test for influenza A and B, commonly known as the flu. The test was granted an emergency use authorization, which facilitates the availability of "medical countermeasures" during public health emergencies.

READ MORE: First-ever RSV vaccine could be approved by August 2023, pending FDA review

Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, called the authorization "a major milestone in bringing greater consumer access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home."

Tri-demic concerns: COVID-19, RSV & the flu | LiveNOW from FOX

Peter Chin-Hong, MD, a professor in the UCSF Health Division of Infectious Diseases, speaks with LiveNOW's Andrew Craft about tri-demic concerns regarding COVID-19, RSV and the flu. Dr. Chin-Hong also speaks about the shortage of children's medications across the U.S., and what parents can do if they are in need of medicine that they cannot find.

The agency said the test is for individuals "with signs and symptoms consistent with a respiratory tract infection" and said it can be used on children as young as 2, with adults collecting the samples.

READ MORE: President Biden to end country's COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

It recommends that tests be reported to healthcare providers and cautions that there is a risk of false positive and negative results. "Individuals who test negative and continue to experience symptoms of fever, cough and-or shortness of breath may still have a respiratory infection and should seek follow-up care with their healthcare provider," the agency said.

Citing the impact of COVID and RSV, another respiratory infection, the FDA said it "recognizes the benefits that home testing can provide" and would work to increase the number of tests available.