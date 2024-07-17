Fedex trailer catches fire on Interstate 10 in Buckeye

article

A Fedex truck erupted into flames on Interstate 10 late on July 17.

The truck could be seen on the shoulder of the road, emitting smoke from the trailer that seemed to be loaded with items.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (SkyFOX photo)

It happened Interstate 10 westbound near Verrado Way and traffic was only passing the incident on the far left shoulder.

All other lanes were blocked for precaution.

No other information was made available.

Map of where the crash took place: