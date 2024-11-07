Fentanyl, meth, cash and guns seized during Phoenix drug trafficking operation: police

The Brief Police say "Operation Night Owl" resulted in the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network. Over a dozen people were indicted, and large quantities of drugs, guns and cash were seized. Stash houses and drug distribution hubs in the Phoenix area were also shut down, police said.



Phoenix Police say the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network resulted in over a dozen indictments, and the seizure of large quantities of drugs and guns.

During "Operation Night Owl," investigators say the heads of several drug trafficking organizations in Arizona and Mexico were targeted, resulting in the seizure of stash houses and distrubution hubs in the Phoenix area.

"This investigation involved key players responsible for importing bulk fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, as well as money laundering activities," police said.

As a result of the operation, 17 alleged drug trafficking organization members were indicted.

Phoenix Police say the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network resulted in over a dozen indictments, and the seizure of large quantities of drugs and guns. (Phoenix Police)

The following were seized:

Over 2 million fentanyl pills

21 kilograms of fentanyl powder

8.5 kilograms of cocaine

133 pounds of methamphetamine

12.6 pounds of heroin

$75,000 in cash

12 vehicles

15 firearms

"Operation Night Owl" investigators partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies from others states. About 3,000 hours of surveillance and more than 200 court orders and search warrants were authored.

"Operation Night Owl underscores our commitment to working together to create a safer community for all," Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.