Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:39 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:24 AM MST until WED 2:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:51 AM MST until WED 1:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:38 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 12:42 PM MST until WED 1:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Fentanyl, meth, Xanax found inside vehicle during Chandler traffic stop: police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Brooks Corbin is accused of driving a vehicle that had fentanyl, Xanax and meth inside. article

Brooks Corbin is accused of driving a vehicle that had fentanyl, Xanax and meth inside. (Chandler PD)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after Chandler officers discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police pulled Brooks Corbin over near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road on Aug. 8 after they noticed that the car had a fake license plate.

A search revealed more than 800 fentanyl pills, 11 grams of meth and 57 bars of Xanax, officials said.

Corbin now faces numerous drug charges.

More Arizona headlines