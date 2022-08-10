Fentanyl, meth, Xanax found inside vehicle during Chandler traffic stop: police

article

A man has been arrested after Chandler officers discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police pulled Brooks Corbin over near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road on Aug. 8 after they noticed that the car had a fake license plate.

A search revealed more than 800 fentanyl pills, 11 grams of meth and 57 bars of Xanax, officials said.

Corbin now faces numerous drug charges.

More Arizona headlines