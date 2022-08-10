Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection

A Phoenix intersection has been shut down Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car.

The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, died from their injuries.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened and how many cars might be involved.

Everyone involved in the crash stayed at the scene, and no one else was hurt.

51st Avenue is shut down between Encanto to Virginia Avenue in both directions.

