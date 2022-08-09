Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns.

They also confiscated more than $35,000 in cash.

Cory Cashman and James McCoy were reportedly found inside a hidden room with drugs and money.

Alisa Simpson was also arrested, and she's suspected of overseeing the drug operation.

Cory Cashman and James McCoy