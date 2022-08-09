Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:47 PM MDT until WED 12:45 AM MDT, Navajo County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:47 PM MST until TUE 11:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:50 PM MST until WED 12:00 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns.

They also confiscated more than $35,000 in cash.

Cory Cashman and James McCoy were reportedly found inside a hidden room with drugs and money.

Alisa Simpson was also arrested, and she's suspected of overseeing the drug operation.

MORE: Arizona drug busts: Some of our most recent, biggest seizures

Cory Cashman and James McCoy

Image 1 of 5

 