Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood.
It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns.
They also confiscated more than $35,000 in cash.
Cory Cashman and James McCoy were reportedly found inside a hidden room with drugs and money.
Alisa Simpson was also arrested, and she's suspected of overseeing the drug operation.
