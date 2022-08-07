Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:33 PM MST until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:50 PM MST until SUN 4:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:10 PM MST until SUN 3:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Baby girl missing in Phoenix after being taken by non-custodial birth mother

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Eunice Salinas (left) and Angelica Salinas (right) article

Eunice Salinas (left) and Angelica Salinas (right) 

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a 5-month-old baby girl who was forcibly taken from her foster home by her biological mother, officials said.

Angelica Salinas, 24, reportedly came to the home at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 and took Eunice Salinas before fleeing.

"Angelica does not have custodial rights to Eunice and there is concern for the child's safety," police said.

Eunice is described as a 2'6", 15-pound baby girl with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in a blue and pink-flowered onesie.

The birth mother is described as a 4'10", 135-pound woman with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-534-2121.

More Arizona headlines