Baby girl missing in Phoenix after being taken by non-custodial birth mother

The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a 5-month-old baby girl who was forcibly taken from her foster home by her biological mother, officials said.

Angelica Salinas, 24, reportedly came to the home at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 and took Eunice Salinas before fleeing.

"Angelica does not have custodial rights to Eunice and there is concern for the child's safety," police said.

Eunice is described as a 2'6", 15-pound baby girl with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in a blue and pink-flowered onesie.

The birth mother is described as a 4'10", 135-pound woman with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-534-2121.

