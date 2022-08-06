Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.

"Deputies are on scene searching and this is all the information available for release at this time," MCSO says.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information comes out.

On July 18, the sheriff's office said the body of 36-year-old Spencer Namba was found near Castle Creek Cove at Lake Pleasant. This incident follows a string of deadly incidents at Lake Pleasant, including a woman getting her leg severed off on May 21.

Twenty-year-old Neria Aranbayev was found on the night of April 24, about 21 feet below the surface of Lake Pleasant. On May 1, an unidentified man's body was found 25-feet underwater near Jet Ski Point. An 83-year-old woman was thrown from a boat on May 8 and died. Her name was Rosario Benitez.

On May 15, an 18-year-old's body was recovered from the lake.

