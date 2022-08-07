Suspect injured after shootout with Maricopa County deputies in Waddell

Maricopa County deputies are investigating after a suspect was shot during a barricade situation in Waddell.

Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Perryville Road and Olive Avenue on Aug. 6 after residents reported that a man they knew had entered their house and was threatening them with a gun.

Deputies set up a perimeter outside the house and told him to come out, but he refused to leave.

"He later emerged from the garage with a firearm threatening the officers," according Sgt. Calbert Gillett with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Both parties exchanged gunfire, and eventually a SWAT team was able to come into the home and take the suspect into custody.

The man was reportedly found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but deputies said it was unclear if he had been shot by authorities during the shootout or if it was self-inflicted.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

