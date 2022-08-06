Goodyear man accused of secretly recording women at Old Town Scottsdale

A Goodyear man has been arrested for voyeurism after he was reportedly caught recording women at a bar in Old Town Scottsdale.

Last December, security guards caught 36-year-old Ryan Kocak using his phone to record video under women's dresses at Casa Amigos, court documents alleged.

Kocak's phone was taken, and he was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

A search of the phone revealed 15 videos from the bar, child pornography, and footage of a couple having sex taken from outside the window of an apartment in Scottsdale back in 2019, police said.

Officers say they have now seized other electronic devices from the suspect.

Kocak is now in jail on 44 felony charges.

More Arizona headlines