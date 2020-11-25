Fewer people out and about on eve of Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 pandemic

The day before Thanksgiving is also one of the busiest days for drinking, but Thanksgiving Eve 2020 looks a bit different.

Like many things in 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a factor in changes.

"It's different because of COVID. we have distance," said Akishia Crump

Usually, on the day before Thanksgiving, Akishia and her friends are dressed in costume. This year, however, there are fewer friends, and no dressing up.

"It's not as warm, and I'm used to being out with all of my friends. We didn't bring out as many people, but I'm trying to be with the people that I love," said Crump.

While Coach House in Scottsdale is still busy, it's not like years prior, as the bar is following Arizona state guidelines.

Advertisement

"Everyone comes to kick off to the holidays, so we're expecting to be busy, but we can only do so many people, and I think it's hard for people to understand and they want to do the thing they have done in the past, but we're trying to make the best of it," said Drew Hassler with Coach House.

Meanwhile, police are also out with checkpoints across the state, making sure people are driving safe.

"I appreciate that law enforcement is out there, because we need those safety precautions in place because people aren't thinking correctly," said Hassler.