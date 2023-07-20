Fierce black bear 'UFC match' caught on camera in Florida homeowner's yard: 'Never seen that before'

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Fierce black bear 'UFC match' caught on camera in Florida homeowner's yard: 'Never seen that before'

By Dani Medina
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX 35 Orlando

Bear fight shocks Florida homeowner

Two black bears were caught on surveillance footage fighting in the front and back yard of a home in Mary Esther, Florida.

MARY ESTHER, Fla. - Two black bears had an intense clash in a Florida homeowner's yard – and it was all caught on his home surveillance camera. 

It all happened on July 8 at a home in Mary Esther, a beach town about an hour east of Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle. 

Chris, who asked to be referred to only by his first name, told Storyful he only noticed one bear at first. Turns out there were actually five bears in his backyard at one time – two adults and three cubs. 

In the video, the momma bear and her three cubs were seen snooping around Chris' backyard. That's when Chris equipped an air horn, to try and shoo the animals off his property. 

Another bear hurdled over a fence and into the backyard and began to fight with the mother bear. Chris hilariously described the fight as a "UFC match." 

c46e9380-

Photo: Chris via Storyful

MORE ANIMAL STORIES

The fight resulted in broken flowerpots and trampled plants, according to Storyful. 

It all ended about five minutes later after the mother bear wrangled up her cubs and left. 

"I spent 20 years in the army and saw some pretty crazy things, but I never saw anything like that," he said. "Everyone I showed that video to have all said the same thing: ‘Wow, never seen that before.’"