Fiery car crash into Glendale strip mall leaves 1 injured

Glendale fire crews worked to put out a fire at a strip mall after a car reportedly crashed into the back of the building, rupturing a gas line.

The fire broke out near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 9:30 p.m. on April 13.

When first responders arrived, bystanders had already pulled the driver from the car and the gas line was burning.

The driver was hospitalized with a head injury and is in unknown condition. The gas line was eventually shut down by Southwest Gas while crews worked on controlling the flames.

No firefighters were injured. No details were released about what caused the crash.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.