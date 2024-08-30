Expand / Collapse search

Fiery crash on I-10; deadly double shooting near downtown Phoenix l Morning News Brief

Published  August 30, 2024 9:53am MST
PHOENIX - A fiery crash involving a semi-truck and a Corvette on a west Valley freeway left one person dead and two others injured; police are investigating a double shooting near downtown Phoenix that left two men dead; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 30.

1.  Semi-truck driver killed in fiery west Valley crash

1 dead, 2 injured in fiery I-10 crash involving semi-truck and Corvette

One person is dead and two others are hurt following a fiery crash on I-10 near Dysart Road in the west Valley involving a semi-truck and a Corvette.

2. Deadly double shooting at Circle K

2 dead in shooting near downtown Phoenix

A shooting near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street left two men dead. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.

3. Burn injuries in Mesa fire

1 person burned in Mesa apartment fire

One person suffered serious burns in an apartment fire near Main Street and Gilbert Road.

4. Officer-involved shooting in Chandler

Man shot, killed by police at Chandler home

An investigation is underway after a man who allegedly pulled out a gun was shot and killed by police officers near Alma School and Elliot Roads.

5. NHL star killed by suspected drunk driver

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother struck and killed while riding bikes in New Jersey

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes on a rural New Jersey road.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances this weekend in Phoenix

Friday will be a warm and dry day in the Valley, but the chance for thunderstorms will return over the weekend.