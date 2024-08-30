Fiery crash on I-10; deadly double shooting near downtown Phoenix l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A fiery crash involving a semi-truck and a Corvette on a west Valley freeway left one person dead and two others injured; police are investigating a double shooting near downtown Phoenix that left two men dead; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 30.
1. Semi-truck driver killed in fiery west Valley crash
One person is dead and two others are hurt following a fiery crash on I-10 near Dysart Road in the west Valley involving a semi-truck and a Corvette.
2. Deadly double shooting at Circle K
A shooting near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street left two men dead. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.
3. Burn injuries in Mesa fire
One person suffered serious burns in an apartment fire near Main Street and Gilbert Road.
4. Officer-involved shooting in Chandler
An investigation is underway after a man who allegedly pulled out a gun was shot and killed by police officers near Alma School and Elliot Roads.
5. NHL star killed by suspected drunk driver
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes on a rural New Jersey road.
Today's weather
Friday will be a warm and dry day in the Valley, but the chance for thunderstorms will return over the weekend.