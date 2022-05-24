Expand / Collapse search

Fight between men leads to shooting in Phoenix, police say

By Brent Corrado
PHOENIX - Police say an incident in Phoenix that began as theft escalated into a fight and shooting on the morning of May 24.

According to police, officers responded to reports of theft near 21st Street and Palm Lane at about 4:45 a.m. and learned that two men got into a fight that escalated into a shooting.

"One of the men tried to drive away and crashed a vehicle into a block wall," Phoenix Police said in a statement to FOX 10. 

Police have also not released any information on injuries.

