Man killed in Phoenix, 2 others arrested in connection to the murder, police say

A 27-year-old man is dead, and two others are arrested in connection to his death, says the Phoenix Police Department on May 24.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Palm Lane, and that's where they found a car that had been involved in a crash and a man inside who had been shot, says Sgt. Andy Williams.

"Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced the victim, later identified as Patrick Pierson, deceased on scene. Two adult male suspects remained on scene and were detained by officers," Williams said.

Investigators believe the two men found Pierson near their car when they confronted him. That's when it's believed Pierson got into his own car to leave, but the suspects shot and killed him, causing his car to crash.

Williams says the suspects are being booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.