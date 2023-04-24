Film project to bring Phoenix man's accidental 'Angelo's Bachelor Ski Party' invite to the big screen

Four years ago, an Arizona father made international headline when he got an invite to a bachelor party by mistake.

Now, the story has captured the attention of movie directors who are hoping to bring the story to the big screen.

We first reported on Will Novak in 2019. Back then, the Phoenix got a random invitation that read 'Angelo's Bachelor Ski Party.'

As it turns out, the invite Novak received was meant for a man with a similar name in New York - the only difference was one character in their email.

"I thought it was a spam email at first, because it was all ‘come to this bachelor party for this guy Angelo,'" Novak recounted. "I didn’t know anything about it. I thought it was one of these ‘Jey! Hive us your bank routing number!’ emails."

The rest, as they say, is history.

Rather than telling the group they had the wrong guy, Novak replied, saying he’d be there. He even started a GoFundMe, and got the trip funded two hours later.

According to the GoFundme page, which is still online, Novak had a fundraising goal of $750. He wound up raising $4,615.

"I rented a van because it was the cheapest option," Novak recounted. "It was $19 a day, and when I got there, a guy from a local brewery had a push cart with a pallet full of beer that he gave us, and when I got to the rental car desk, Enterprise was like, 'Oh don’t take the minivan. Here. Take this Maserati."

From there, a friendship between strangers sparked, as the adventure of a lifetime brought Novak across the country to a mountain resort in Vermont for the weekend long extravaganza.

"I could hear they were blasting metal music. I thought they were just playing a CD, but no. When I got up there, they were shredding, they were playing, and they were shooting off fireworks in the house," Novak recounted.

Now, screenwriters and producers are ready to pen the script for the new movie.

"It seems a story of a dorky Dungeon and Dragons, family man dad accidentally goes to weird drunken ski party is silly. I get it. I get that it’s funny," said Novak.

The film, titled ‘Reply All,’ will be based on the true story of a man on a mission to attend a stranger's bachelor party.

"People kept coming up to me and going, ‘this could be a movie,'" said Novak. "When 20 people meet you and say this could be a movie, you start thinking, ‘I bet this could be a movie.’"

As for the moral of the story, Novak says it's "say yes."

"It’s good to say yes to things. I think a lot of times, we go through life and we are like ‘that’s a pain' or ‘I don’t want to do it,’ but yeah. Just say yes to things and see where they go, and sometimes fun things can happen, and a stranger's just a best friend you haven't met yet. It’s kind of my motto, and it worked out great," said Novak.