Fire breaks out at ASU building under construction in Tempe

Fire crews in Tempe have extinguished a second-alarm fire that broke out on the roof of an Arizona State University building.

School officials say the building is under construction, and that no active classes or research were taking place at the time.

"Construction materials located on the roof caught on fire, undetermined cause at this point," officials said.

Crews from Tempe, Scottsdale, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler all helping in putting out the flames.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Valley Metro shut down light rail stations on Veterans Way/College Avenue and University/Rural Road, but they are being reopened. Westbound trains are experiencing some delays.

