Fire breaks out at a Phoenix scrapyard sending smoke into the air

A fire at a scrapyard sparked in Phoenix Monday night sending smoke into the dark sky as the sun set.

The fire broke out near Lower Buckeye Road and 51st Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

"Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a large pile of debris with extension to a high voltage, high tension power line pole," says Phoenix Fire Captain Kimberly Quick-Ragsdale.

Attacking the fire from all sides, firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire quickly.

"Command made the decision to upgrade the assignment to a second alarm to have layered resources. SRP was called to the scene to assist with the high voltage power lines," Quick-Ragsdale said.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Map of where the fire broke out: