Fire breaks out at Phoenix care home, 40 people evacuated

The Brief A fire broke out on Jan. 13 at a care home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Firefighters say 40 people were evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Dozens of people were evacuated when a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a care facility in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on Jan. 13 responded to a single-story care home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue for reports of a fire at around 5:30 a.m.

Once at the scene, crews found smoke coming from inside the building and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Forty people were evacuated from the building. No one was hurt.

Southern Avenue was shut down in the area, but it has been reopened.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

