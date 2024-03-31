Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:04 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
4
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains

Firefighter adopts puppy rescued from house fire

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published  March 31, 2024 7:46am MST
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Stations

Firefighter adopts puppy rescued from house fire

After surviving serious injuries from a house fire, "Smokey" found his forever home.

A puppy that survived serious injuries in a southern Oregon house fire has been adopted by a local firefighter and will tour schools to teach the importance of fire safety.

FOX 12 Oregon reports that that fire in Brookings, Oregon, took the lives of three adult dogs, including the mom of two puppies who survived. One pup was returned to the family whose home burned, but the boy pup had serious burns on his head and feet. He had to be rushed to an emergency vet.

The little guy was aptly named "Smokey," and while he was healing, a fire chief in nearby Coos Bay, Oregon, heard his story and took a special interest in him. With the family’s blessing, Corey Byrant and his wife adopted Smokey.

RELATED: Quick-thinking dog helps save another dog from drowning in river

"Did not expect him to go viral like this," Bryant said. "I was just trying to do the right thing and adopt him and give him an awesome home, so, it's a pretty neat story.... He's expected to make a full recovery. He'll have a couple bald spots, but, you know, lots of character."

Bryant says when Smokey is older, he’ll accompany Bryant to schools to highlight the importance of fire safety.