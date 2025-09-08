Firefighter dies while battling Dragon Bravo Fire

The Brief A firefighter battling the Dragon Bravo Fire at the Grand Canyon died Monday after suffering a cardiac emergency while working on "suppression repair" near the North Rim entrance station. The firefighter's name has not yet been released. An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.



A firefighter working on the Dragon Bravo Fire in the Grand Canyon died Monday after suffering a cardiac emergency, according to the incident management team.

What we know:

The firefighter, whose name has not yet been released, was working on "suppression repair" near the North Rim entrance station.

"The firefighter was actively involved in suppression repair when he suffered a cardiac emergency near the North Rim Entrance Station. Rapid medical assistance was rendered from a line paramedic; however, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful," the incident management team said.

What's next:

Support is available to those affected by this loss, which remains under investigation.

The management team said, "Support is being provided to fellow professional wildland firefighters and friends on the Dragon Bravo Fire. An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

The backstory:

The fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of other buildings.

It is currently 80% contained and has burned more than 145,500 acres.