Firefighters battle 1st-alarm fire at Glendale apartments

Firefighters say no one was seriously injured in a first-alarm fire at a Glendale apartment complex.

The Glendale Fire Department says the fire broke out overnight on a lower floor unit at the complex near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The fire spread to the unit above, but firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

One person inside the complex was treated for smoke inhalation and another was treated for a cut.

Both refused hospital transport.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.