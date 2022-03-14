Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters battle structure fire in central Phoenix

Central Phoenix fire breaks out

A fire broke out in central Phoenix near Camelback Road and 7th Avenue on March 14. The Phoenix Fire Department shared a video on the firefight.

PHOENIX - Firefighters battled a first-alarm structure fire on Monday night in central Phoenix, the department said.

The fire broke out the night of March 14 near Camelback Road and 7th Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

